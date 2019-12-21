Gov. Reynolds thanks President Trump for strengthening refugee application vetting

Two other governors were apart of the letter.

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, and Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump thanking him for actions he’s taken to strengthen the vetting process for refugees entering the United States.

“Thanks to your leadership, Americans can be confident once again in the screening process for refugees entering the United States,” wrote the Governors in their letter.

“We applaud the recent steps taken by the White House and State Department at your direction to strengthen vetting of refugees. This provides much-needed assurance about the program’s integrity to the communities welcoming refugees in our states.”

Governors across the nation had previously called on former President Barack Obama to take action to strengthen security measures, however, the Obama Administration refused to do so.