Grassley statement on Pelosi announcement on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senate president pro tempore and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released this statement Friday following the announcement from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will soon transmit articles of impeachment to the United States Senate:

“Speaker Pelosi threw the United States Congress into unnecessary chaos with this pointless delay. From the beginning, it’s been unclear what the goal of this hurry-up-and-wait tactic was or what the country stood to gain. We now know the answer was nothing. We’ve had three needless weeks of uncertainty and confusion, causing even more division.

“After House Democrats delayed passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement for nearly a year, the speaker’s indecision on impeachment will now keep the trade deal from being ratified for even longer. Farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and all American workers will pay the price.

“Regardless, I will take my role as a juror seriously and review the evidence presented by both sides before making any determination.”