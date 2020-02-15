Interim chair elected for Iowa Democratic Party Saturday, in wake of caucus chaos

The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee held a special meeting Saturday to make the pick, former state representative Mark Smith.

DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee has elected an interim chair Saturday, following Troy Price’s resignation in the wake of criticism over issues with the democratic caucuses earlier this month.

At the Machinists Hall on Des Moines’ east side, former state representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown was elected as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

Smith had announced on social media that he was planning on running for the position.

Outgoing Iowa Democratic Chair Troy Price speaks Saturday. (Photo: Leziga Barikor)

The IDP is planning to undertake a recanvass of certain precincts, as the campaigns of Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made the requests.

In addition, leaders with the IDP have hired two lawyers to look into the factors that led to a chaotic caucus.

