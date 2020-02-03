IOWA CAUCUS LIVE BLOG: Where are the candidates on caucus day?

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020 file photo, people cheer as democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa. On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, when the nation’s political microscope turns to inspect the small state’s DNA, people start to complain about this quirk of American presidential politics. Why Iowa? It doesn’t look like America, they note. It certainly doesn’t look like the Democratic Party, in terms of racial diversity. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The first-in-the-nation caucuses are here. Are you ready?

All eyes are on Iowa to see who will win the Hawkeye State in the first-in-the-nation caucuses Monday night.

The Iowa caucuses are the first look at who can take the party nomination for the most powerful position in the country.

Not every candidate can be in Iowa, but here’s who will be and where their confirmed events are at:

Democrats

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The former Vice President Joe Biden will be at the Olmsted Center at Drake University for a caucus night event starting at 8:30 p.m.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg will host a watch party at the Bell Center (1421 27th St, Des Moines, IA 50311) at Drake University, which starts at 8 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is hosting a caucus night party at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown at 7:30 p.m.

Top issues by county for Iowans (via Google Trends search results)

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a caucus night party at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport Conference Center. It’s set to start at 8 p.m.

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer’s day starts at 9:30 a.m. with a canvass kick-off at his Des Moines campaign office.

Starting at 7 p.m. is his caucus night party at the Iowa Tap Room.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will host a caucus night rally starting at 8:30 p.m at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center in Des Moines.

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang will make his way through four stops across the state before ending his night at a campaign party at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines at 8:30 p.m. His canvass stops during the day are as follows:

10:30 a.m.: Grinnell Office, Grinnell

12 p.m.: Iowa City Office, Iowa City

1:30 p.m.: 1706 Brady St. 107, Davenport

4 p.m.: 200 High Ave. W 13, Oskaloosa

Top candidates in Iowa by search terms (via Google Trends)

Republicans

Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld

Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld is scheduled for various meet and greets Monday morning. Starting at 9 a.m. he’ll be at the Scenic Route Bakery in Des Moines. He’ll then go to the Mars Café at 9:45 a.m. His last meet and greet is at Freedom Blend Coffee at 10:30 a.m.

He’ll also visit various caucus locations, those sites are to be determined.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh will be at two meet-and-greet events on caucus day. The first at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Jordan Creek was 8 a.m. His next event is at the Cozy Café in Johnston started at 10 a.m.

President Donald Trump

The president will not be in Iowa on caucus day, but he will have over 80 surrogates campaigning for him throughout the day at various caucus locations.

Several of these surrogates, like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Brad Parscale, and other high level surrogates will hold a press conference ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

That will be at the Sheraton in West Des Moines starting at 3 p.m. A watch party will follow at 7:30 p.m.

