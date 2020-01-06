Here’s the information you need to know ahead of the Iowa caucuses

The Iowa Democratic Party wants to make it easier for everyone to caucus on Feb. 3.

DES MOINES — Iowa will take center stage four Mondays from now for its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

As the race gets tighter and tighter, caucusgoers are encouraged to plan ahead for the biggest political event in Iowa.

To make this night as smooth as possible, the Iowa Democratic Party opened a new page on its website all about the Iowa caucuses.

For the first time ever, you can check-in early for their caucus. The website says this will “streamline the process” for those taking advantage of the new tool.

Iowa Democrats can also find their caucus location, register for a satellite caucus or find their satellite caucus location.

The Republican Party of Iowa’s caucus locations can be found here.