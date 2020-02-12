Iowa Democratic Party pushes forward with recanvass requests following Iowa Caucus

In this Feb. 4, 2020 photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES — As the Iowa Caucuses remain unsettled over one week later, the Iowa Democratic Party has announced plans to move forward on a recanvass for certain precincts.

The campaigns of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg made the requests for recanvass.

Buttigieg’s campaign requested a recanvass of 57 precincts and all in-state (Iowa) satellite sites. The Sanders campaign wanted a recanvass of 25 precinct and three satellite sites.

In letters to both campaigns, the IDP said the recanvass will begin Saturday and last at least two days.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg has 14 estimated national delegates, compared to 12 estimated national delegates for Sanders.

The documents from both campaigns are below: