Iowa Democratic Party pushes forward with recanvass requests following Iowa Caucus

DES MOINES — As the Iowa Caucuses remain unsettled over one week later, the Iowa Democratic Party has announced plans to move forward on a recanvass for certain precincts.
The campaigns of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg made the requests for recanvass.
Buttigieg’s campaign requested a recanvass of 57 precincts and all in-state (Iowa) satellite sites. The Sanders campaign wanted a recanvass of 25 precinct and three satellite sites.
In letters to both campaigns, the IDP said the recanvass will begin Saturday and last at least two days.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg has 14 estimated national delegates, compared to 12 estimated national delegates for Sanders.
The documents from both campaigns are below: