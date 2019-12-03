Iowa makes history with over 2M registered voters

DES MOINES — For the first time in Iowa’s history, more than two million people are registered to vote for the next general election.

According to a press release from the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State, an exact total of 2,014,226 Iowans are registered to vote.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said “Iowa is one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and we have made it easier than ever to register the vote.”

For the first time in Iowa history, we have more than 2 million active voters heading into a general election year. It has never been easier to #RegisterToVote here. https://t.co/RsksY3KvQO #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/6NWxXt99mY — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) December 2, 2019

Iowa made voting easier by using online registration, developing an easy, same-day registration, helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault register while keeping their address confidential, and even allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote.

Here’s the total breakdown of registered voters: