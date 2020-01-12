Loebsack to endorse Pete Buttigieg for president

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a fund-raising fish fry for U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hawkeye Downs Expo Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack announced Sunday that he’s chosen to endorse former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg for president in the 2020 election.

The endorsement comes just days after a new poll showed Buttigieg had dipped by nearly nine points, falling out of first place. Loebsack gives Buttigieg arguably his biggest Iowa endorsement yet, just 22 days out of the caucuses.

Loebsack represents Iowa’s second congressional district, which includes a lot of southeastern portion of the state. He will appear with Buttigieg at his town hall in Des Moines Sunday night, which is set to start at 6:30.