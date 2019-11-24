‘My son Hunter has done nothing wrong’: Jill Biden comments on impeachment hearings

DES MOINES — Dr. Jill Biden says it’s “too far in the future” to know if her husband would testify in front of the Senate during an impeachment hearing.

During a stop for a major endorsement announcement in Iowa, Biden said she doesn’t know why her husband, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, would have to testify.

“He has done nothing wrong. My son Hunter has done nothing wrong. There is no reason to testify,” she said.

When asked if her son and the former vice president would cooperate if called upon, Biden said she didn’t think they would get that far.

“We know who Donald Trump is. Americans know who he is. I think this is another distraction on the part of Donald Trump,” she told Local 5.