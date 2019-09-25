Quinnipiac University Poll finds Warren is climbing while Biden slips

The Democratic Primary is neck and neck as Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are essentially tied, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll.

Warren is polling in at 27 percent while Biden is at 25 percent.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

The top two candidates are followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with 16 percent, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent and California Senator Kamala Harris at 3 percent.