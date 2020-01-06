Recent Iowa presidential poll shows 3-way tie leading into the caucus

Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders are tied in the CBS News/YouGov poll at 23 percent.

DES MOINES — Does leading in the polls now mean success at the Iowa Caucus later? One expert doesn’t necessarily think so.

The CBS News/YouGov pull from Sunday shows former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead in Iowa.

They are all tied at 23 percent.

Rachel Paine Caufield, a professor in political science from Drake University, says this doesn’t mean that either of these candidates can win Iowa.

“Jimmy Carter didn’t win the Iowa Caucuses, he was behind uncommitted, but he did much better than anyone expected him to do that it changed the media narrative,” she told Local 5’s Hollie Schlesselman.

Candidates can get a bigger benefit from doing better than expected. For example, President Barack Obama won Iowa in 2008. He was up against front-runner Hillary Clinton at the time.

Winning Iowa propelled him to the White House.

