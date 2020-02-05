Several Central Iowa county chairs say they couldn’t access caucus app used to report results

DES MOINES — Walking into caucus night on Monday, precinct volunteer chair Tanya Keith knew the app provided to her by the Iowa Democratic Party would not work.

“I never got the app. It wasn’t able to download to my phone,” Keith told Local 5’s Lakyn McGee, “I was never sent the link.”

An old-fashioned pen and pencil would get her through the night.

“Everybody has their eyes on Iowa, and it’s so critical that we get it right,” she said.

Keith wasn’t the only one who didn’t have access to the app. County chairs in Dallas, Warren, Union and Guthrie Counties were left to figure out how to report results of their caucuses.

“The app was frustrating, we tried to get it to work well in advance and it really wasn’t the most sharpest app to begin with,” said Bryce Smith with the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Union County Democratic Party Chair Tiffany Gale reported a similar circumstance.

“A lot of us couldn’t get into the apps. When we saw that was going to be an issue we decided we were just going to call in the results,” Gale said.

That’s when people were put on hold for 30 to 40 minutes at a time.

Keith says an app was a good idea, but it’s probably best to stick with the old-fashioned way for caucuses.

“I think that it’s pretty clear that this app was not a success and maybe we need to stick to our pen and paper methods,” she said.