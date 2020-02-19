Tennesee Democrats want to move primary to first in the nation

William J. Patenaude, a Korean and Vietnam veteran and resident of Chesterfield, N.H., leaves the voting booth with his ballot in hand at the Chesterfield, N.H., Polling Station inside the Town Hall during the New Hampshire presidential primary elections, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new bill in Tennessee would make the state the first to hold a presidential primary. Democratic state lawmakers touted the need for the change Tuesday.

They argue that the Volunteer State has a more diverse voter base than Iowa and New Hampshire – the first two states to kick off the presidential primary season every four years. According to the legislation, Tennessee’s primary would become the first in the nation, moving from March 3 to Jan. 2.

It’s unclear how far it will get in the Republican-dominated legislature, however.