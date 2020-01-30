Trump Strategy: Energizing Iowa voters ahead of caucuses

DES MOINES — Supporters started camping out as early as Tuesday to save their spot for President Trump’s rally at Drake University Thursday night.

President Trump is sending surrogates out all across Iowa ahead of the caucuses, which is a strategic move for his campaign.

Local 5’s Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze asked the campaign’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany about why they made this move.

“It’s an opportunity to show off our ground game, which we think is the best ever if any presidential campaign, but also to give it a test run,” McEnany said. “There will be Republicans voting on Monday so we’re here to say ‘Hey, its time to get energized about the president’. Here’s our ground game. We’ve got to make it even stronger by adding to this enormous army of volunteers”