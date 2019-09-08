City of Urbandale primary election set for October 8

URBANDALE — A primary election to fill three open City of Urbandale council member positions has been set for October 8.

Officials say seven candidates have filed nomination papers for the three open seats.

Urbandale voters who live in both Polk and Dallas Counties are eligible to cast ballots.

Leaders say no candidates are elected at the city primary election. Instead, they say candidates who receive the most votes are nominated to appear on the regular city election ballot.

The primary election runs from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The regular city election will be held November 5.