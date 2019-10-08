Urbandale residents vote in city election primary

URBANDALE — City residents are hitting the polls to vote in the city council primary Tuesday night.

The city faces a primary any time the number of candidates running is more than double the number of available seats.

This year, seven candidates are running for three open seats.

If you haven’t voted yet, the ballots are simple.

You can vote for up to three candidates.

The six highest vote-getting candidates will appear on the regular city election ballot.

City officials say it’s a good sign for the city when so many people run for public office, hoping to serve their community.

“I think it’s a positive issue. If you look at all seven of these individuals, in some way shape or form, they have participated in public venue. We have one individual who has been a former school board member. Two individuals who have been on various city council boards. One individual who has chaired the 4th of July committee,” City Manager A.J. Johnson said.

Urbandale residents in both Polk and Dallas County 18 or older are eligible to vote.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

A regular city election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.