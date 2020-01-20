DES MOINES — With the Iowa caucus just two Mondays away, candidates are making their last pitches to potential supporters in The Hawkeye State.
VICE News has organized a forum, titled the “2020 Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum”, to ” addressing issues facing communities of color”.
The candidates participating in the forum at the Iowa Events Center are:
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Maryland congressman John Delaney
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
WATCH LIVE: VICE News hosts ‘2020 Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum’