DES MOINES — Three out of four Iowa congressional leaders support both of the House’s articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Reps. Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa City), Cindy Axne (D-West Des Moines) and Abby Finkenauer (D-Dubuque) all released statements on social media in favor of the articles.

My full statement pic.twitter.com/zCNyR4vKAU — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) December 17, 2019

When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect the Constitution and our democracy. After carefully reviewing the evidence presented, it’s clear the President abused his power and obstructed justice.



Read my full statement:https://t.co/rKOywTj7sV pic.twitter.com/uAe3S1snmC — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) December 17, 2019

Rep. Steve King (R-Storm Lake) stood his ground in supporting the president on Twitter. In the tweet, King called out his congressional opponent J.D. Scholten.