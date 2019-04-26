Man with Parkinson’s runs the 800M race at Drake Relays

DES MOINES – Runners at the Drake Relays come from all over, some dealing with bigger challenges than others.

For 73-year-old Steve Gilbert, that challenge is Parkinson’s disease. Steve was diagnosed with the disease in 2004. He didn’t let the news get him down. He started running more and soon he was competing in 1/2 marathons.

With the help of a group named Rock Steady Boxing, Steve has competed in 12 half marathons, two full marathons, and now one Drake Relay race.

Steve said, “It’s a battle that’s seven days a week. The disease doesn’t take any days off. You have to be prepared each day to get up and take what the day has to offer.”