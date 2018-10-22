Mural vandalized on east side of Des Moines

A mural defaced with white power symbols is prompting community members and artists to speak up about what the community stands for.

“I felt sorry for the community, and ashamed that this is world that we live in,” said Brian Bonnano, Community Development Director for Third Space DSM.

Most of the mural artists are from out of state, which makes the recovery process a little more difficult. A protective coat will have to be put on, in case another vandalism incident happens in the future.

“[The mural] represents Iowa. It represents Mexico, and all Central Americans,” said Joel Plaza of Des Moines. “It’s very important to us. It represents our culture.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to restore the mural.