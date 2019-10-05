21 apps parents should look out for on their kids’ phones

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Following the arrests of 23 men accused of traveling to meet people they thought were children for sex, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has updated its widely-circulated list of apps parents should know about.

The new list includes 21 apps — as opposed to the original 15.

During its latest operation, the sheriff’s office said men connected with people they thought were 14-year-old boys and girls through apps including Plenty of Fish, HILY, MocoSpace and Zoosk.

Another new addition to the list is an app called “Monkey.” Deputies say it is rated for people 12 and older but also has “mild sexual content and nudity.”

Law enforcement officers encourage parents to monitor their children’s phones and keep an eye on what mobile apps they are using.

Here is the full list of apps a description on what they are: