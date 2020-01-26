A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

The helicopter plunged into a steep hillside at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed all aboard. The accident unleashed an outpouring of grief from admirers around the worldwho mourned the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.