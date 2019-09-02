Aerial footage captures chaos in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Even 24 hours after the shootings took place, if you look upon the various crime scenes scattered throughout the city, the chaos that ensued is still evident.

Scanner traffic provides some detail in the event. In the audio, first responders can be heard at multiple shooting locations along Interstate 20, where the altercation began. It then turns to Cinergy.

Currently, there are more than 15 shooting locations scattered throughout the city, according to officials with the FBI.

Aerial footage captured Sunday, still contains scenes of chaos as evidence markers are strewn across the street behind the movie theater. A heavily damaged Odessa Police patrol unit sits idle in the middle of the roadway; in front of it – the mail truck which, was hijacked by the shooter, according to police.

Although the City of Odessa, the Odessa Police Department and other agencies have not yet released the names of the injured and those who have been killed, friends and family have taken to social media to tell the story of their loved ones.

In those social postings are heartbreaking messages as they honor loved ones and mourn the loss.