BALD: ‘Comfortable’ Jason Momoa in Rocket Mortgage commercial had fans disturbed

Jason Momoa showed fans how he gets “comfortable” Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad and the results disturbed fans everywhere.

“What does home mean to me?” the 40-year-old actor says as he walks away from the paparazzi towards his house. “It’s my sanctuary.”

“It’s where I can let my guard down,” the actor says. “It’s where I can kick back and totally be comfortable in my own skin.” As he speaks, the ‘Aquaman star, known for his toned physique, begins to rip off all of his muscles. He takes off his arms, abs and chest until all that’s left is a thin man with Momoa’s face.

Home. Where comfortable means no shoes, no wig, and no … ? 🤔



See how Jason Momoa gets comfortable at home and how we can help you #GetComfortable financing one. pic.twitter.com/YydJuhPIuU — Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) February 3, 2020

“Rocket Mortgage knows that home is where I can be myself,” he says.

If fans weren’t traumatized enough by the image of Momoa ripping off his entire chest, the actor then pulls off his iconic head of hair. Beneath his long locks is the head of a balding man.