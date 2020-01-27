Basketball Hall of Fame honors Kobe Bryant, nominee for ‘Hoop Class of 2020’

FILE – In this June 7, 2009, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Bryant retired his jersey at the Staples Center in Anaheim in 2017, discussing the importance of hard work.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Just last year, Kobe Bryant was nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Hoop Class.

According to The Athletic, Bryant will be honored as a first-ballot honoree.

Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.



"Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," HOF chairman Jerry Colangelo says. "Kobe will be honored the way he should be." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

The Hall of Fame lit up Kobe’s name in yellow and purple, the colors of the L.A. Lakers, in remembrance following his death Sunday morning. Bryant spent 20 years with the team.

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to understand the impact #KobeBryant has left on this earth. A purple and gold sign with Kobe’s name can be found outside the @Hoophall where he is expected to be inducted this summer. Fans have also left flowers at the entrance. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/rWCXrqyAIB — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) January 27, 2020

The Hall of Fame issued this statement following the news of Bryant’s death:

The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s #20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ltkHLwQ4qS — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) January 27, 2020

“The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s ‘Hoop Class of 2020’ and an icon of the game. We officer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant family, and those affected by this tragedy.” Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

“This is the first year he’s eligible to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame and we actually begin the process this week. It will be with a heavy heart, but I fully expect ironically 24 voters–his number is 24–voters will decide who gets elected in the Hall of Fame and I can’t imagine it won’t be unanimous,” John Doleva, President and CEO Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

There’s no denying that Kobe Bryant left his mark on the basketball world. A number of NBA teams held a moment of silence before tip-off yesterday to honor the life and legacy of Bryant.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and his list of accomplishments both on and off the court are lengthy.

Gigi and #KobeBryant loved @UconnWBB. When the team was in LA the father and daughter duo got the star treatment from the Huskies. Mamba and Mambacita ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2h50rnMvct — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) January 27, 2020

