Basketball Hall of Fame honors Kobe Bryant, nominee for ‘Hoop Class of 2020’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Just last year, Kobe Bryant was nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2020 Hoop Class.
According to The Athletic, Bryant will be honored as a first-ballot honoree.
The Hall of Fame lit up Kobe’s name in yellow and purple, the colors of the L.A. Lakers, in remembrance following his death Sunday morning. Bryant spent 20 years with the team.
The Hall of Fame issued this statement following the news of Bryant’s death:
“The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s ‘Hoop Class of 2020’ and an icon of the game. We officer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant family, and those affected by this tragedy.”Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
“This is the first year he’s eligible to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame and we actually begin the process this week. It will be with a heavy heart, but I fully expect ironically 24 voters–his number is 24–voters will decide who gets elected in the Hall of Fame and I can’t imagine it won’t be unanimous,” John Doleva, President and CEO Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
There’s no denying that Kobe Bryant left his mark on the basketball world. A number of NBA teams held a moment of silence before tip-off yesterday to honor the life and legacy of Bryant.
Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and his list of accomplishments both on and off the court are lengthy.
Bryant retired his jersey at the Staples Center in Anaheim in 2017, discussing the importance of hard work.