Beto O’Rourke suspends his presidential campaign

National News

The former congressman made the announcement on Twitter

by: TEGNA

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke has suspended his presidential campaign. 

TEGNA will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story