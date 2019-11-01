Beto O’Rourke suspends his presidential campaign

Local 5 - weareiowa.com
The former congressman made the announcement on Twitter
by: TEGNA
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke has suspended his presidential campaign.
I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019
We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever she or he is.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019
Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019
