Buffalo Wild Wings again offers free wings if Super Bowl goes to overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is doubling down on its deal from the 2019 Super Bowl, promising free wings if this year’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs goes to overtime.

“They called us crazy for doing this last year. So we’re doing it again,” the restaurant chain said on its website. “You’re welcome, America.”

The odds are in Buffalo Wild Wings’ favor. Only one Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime. That was Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots came back from 25 points down in the third quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

The offer is valid only at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the U.S. and Canada, so you’ll need to check with the location near you. The offer runs through February 17 and is good from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

The deal is for “one order of boneless or traditional snack-sized or 5/6 count wings,” depending on location, while supplies last. It’s for dine-in customers only and there is a limit of one per customer.