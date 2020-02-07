Canine accomplice taken into custody during shoplifting arrest

The tiny dog is being cared for while his owner is booked into jail.

BRANDON, Fla. — A man was caught shoplifting Wednesday afternoon at Bass Pro Shops in Brandon, and deputies say they also took an adorable accomplice into custody.

Deputies say a tiny puppy was with Logan Wilson, who was charged with petit theft and possession of methamphetamine. Deputies took care of the puppy, before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, volunteers there will take care of him until his owner bonds out of jail, but the shelter’s website has the puppy listed as “pre-adoptable.”

Deputies say Wilson, 22, admitted to stealing $259 worth of items from the store. He was arrested during a traffic stop, after he was seen leaving the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His bond is set at $500.

Logan Hunter Wilson (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)