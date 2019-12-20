Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico

Videos showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it tried to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line is assessing damage to two of its ships that collided Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico.

Videos taken by passengers on-board multiple ships in the area showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it maneuvered to dock.

Carnival said in a statement that it is assessing the damage to both ships. The company said there has been only one minor injury reported from a Carnival Glory guest who was hurt while they evacuated from the dining room.

According to the company, the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend, which was already alongside.

A photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon shows the damage to the Carnival Glory after a collision with the Carnival Legend. (Photo: Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon)

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival’s statement said.

Both ships were wrapping up 7-day Western Caribbean cruises when the incident occurred.

The Carnival Glory is scheduled to return back to New Orleans on Sunday morning and the Carnival Legend is headed to Tampa, according to Cruisemapper.com.