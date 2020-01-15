CDC: Two E.coli outbreaks appear to be over

A sigh of relief for many families, as the CDC announced Wednesday that two E.Coli outbreaks appear to be over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from California’s Salinas region. appears to be over.

The CDC reports there 62 cases linked to this outbreak, affecting 16 states. Officials said 25 people were hospitalized, and thankfully there were no deaths.

In addition, the CDC reported Wednesday that Contaminated Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped salad kits that made people sick are likely no longer available on the market.

At least five states were impacted, with 10 hospitalizations. There were also no deaths from that outbreak.