Children’s makeup kit is full of asbestos, test reveals

The Environmental Working Group found "high levels" of the cancer-causing chemical.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Any parent will tell you children love playing dress-up.

And, sneaking into mommy’s makeup drawer is usually part of the fun. That’s why companies sell toy makeup kits for kids.

But, a nonprofit environmental watchdog reports one particular kit is packed with potential danger.

The Environmental Working Group says tests of IQ Toys Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette revealed high levels of asbestos.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the microscopic fibers can be inhaled and cause lung cancer.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says “there is no “safe” level of asbestos exposure.

Asbestos was once common in thousands of products – everything from insulation to brake pads – and the CDC reports it can still be found in many homes and businesses.

“Amazon, eBay and any other retailer marketing this and similar makeup kit ‘toys’ from IQ Toys should take heed of these test results and immediately pull these products from their websites,” EWG’s Vice President for Healthy Living Science Nneka Leiba said in a news release.