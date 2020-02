Daily death toll from virus in China tops 100 for first time

A personnel wearing protective suit waits near an entrance at the Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing estate during evacuation of residents in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health evacuated some residents from the public housing estate after two cases of novel coronavirus infection to stop the potential risk of further spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The World Health Organization has announced an official name for the new virus that's already killed more than 1,000 people and sickened tens of thousands in China.

China’s daily death toll from an outbreak of a new virus has topped 100 for first time, with more than 1,000 total deaths recorded.

The World Health Organization announced Tuesday the official name for the virus will be COVID-19.

“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, explained in a Tuesday morning press briefing.

World health officials announced there have now been 42,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in China and 1,017 deaths. Outside of mainland China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries and just one death, Dr. Tedros said.

Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying home. Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers returning to cities and business will worsen the spread of the virus.

The WHO says it is not sure where the virus outbreak is headed next, but believes there is still hope of containing it. Dr. Tedros said, “In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the U.K. today.” Ghebreyesu went on to say, “the detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark.”

On Monday, health officials announced that an American evacuee from Wuhan had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The patient, located in San Diego, is the 13th case of the virus in the U.S.

Beijing has reportedly seen a marked decrease in activity on its usually bustling streets. Tourist attractions and businesses saw a much lower quantity of visitors and customers than normal. The Beijing city government is giving residents tips on how to stay vigilant and monitor for people showing signs and possible symptoms of the virus, the Associated Press reports.

