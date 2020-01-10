Dept. of Homeland Security has urgent warning for Firefox users: Update your browser immediately

A security exploit could allow hackers to completely take over Mac or PC users on earlier versions of the web browser.

ATLANTA — The Department of Homeland Security has sent out an urgent alert for users of the Mozilla Firefox browser.

According to Homeland Security’s National Cyber Awareness System, a major vulnerability has been found in Firefox which can allow an attacker to completely take over a user’s computer system, whether on Windows or Mac-based systems.

The alert from the Department of Homeland Security is encouraging users to review the Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory 2020-03, which directly addresses the vulnerabilities.

Mozilla Foundation

To update your copy of Firefox version to Firefox 72.0.1 or Firefox ESR 68.4.1 (or higher):

On a Mac: Launch Firefox and click About > Firefox and click the “Restart to update Firefox” button to update Firefox

Launch Firefox and click and click the button to update Firefox On a PC: Launch Firefox and go under either Options > Firefox Updates or Options > Advanced > Update or Help > About Firefox and click the “Restart to update Firefox” to update Firefox.

You should be running Firefox version 72.0.1 or Firefox version ESR 68.4.1 or higher.

This vulnerability does not affect mobile versions of the web browser.