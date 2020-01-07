Disneyland offering $67 tickets for ‘kids everywhere’

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

The discounted tickets are for kids between 3 and 9 years old and cost just $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Need an excuse to take the kids to Disneyland? We’ve got your back.

For a limited time, the most magical place on Earth is offering discounted tickets to children everywhere.

The discounted tickets allow families to bring children, between the ages of 3 and 9 years old, to the park for just $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. Park Hopper ticket options are also available.

Just Announced! Limited-Time Ticket Offers for Kids Everywhere and Southern California Residents, for as Little as $67 per Person per Day with 3-day, 1-park per day Tickets! — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) January 7, 2020

The discounted tickets also include one Magic Morning, which allows admission to certain attractions on select days at Disneyland, one hour before the park opens.

The cost of a three-day, one-park ticket for a child without the discount is $280, which is approximately $93 per day, according to the Disneyland website. If you want to upgrade to the Park Hopper tickets, the cost rises to $335, which breaks down to just slightly more than $111 per day.

The discounted tickets will be available for purchase until May 18, 2020. Guests are limited to eight tickets per person, per day. The three-day tickets expire 13 days after first-day use or after May 21, 2020.

For more information, visit the Disney Parks website.