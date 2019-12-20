Donald Trump Jr’s tweet mocking Clintons over impeachment resurfaces

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday, Nov. 10, at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

On the day President Donald Trump was impeached, people replied to a tweet from his son who teased Bill Clinton for the same thing.

On the day his father became the third U.S. president to be impeached, people were reminding Donald Trump Jr. about a tweet he posted three years ago, mocking Bill Clinton about impeachment.

“Dear Clintons, You know what’s deplorable? Being Impeached!!! #BasketOfDeplorables,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Sept. 10, 2016.

The “deplorables” comment was in reference to then-candidate Hillary Clinton describing half of Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” Specifically, she cited those who she said were “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic.”

Trump used it as a rallying cry and his loyal supporters have adopted and embraced the moniker.

The day after the comments, Donald Trump Jr. posted the tweet, noting that Hillary Clinton’s husband was the second impeached U.S. president.

Dear Clintons,



You know what's deplorable?



Being Impeached!!!#BasketOfDeplorables — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2016

On Wednesday, Trump Jr’s father became the third. The House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

People on Twitter were quick to remind Trump Jr. about his comments, with many posting Thursday morning’s newspaper headlines.