Dorian strengthens to a hurricane as it bears down on Puerto Rico

Dorian has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is currently bearing down on the eastern coast of Puerto Rico, but it is expected to continue moving towards the U.S. mainland over the next few days.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center predict that Dorian will reach “major hurricane status” as it strengthens to a Category 3 by the end of the holiday weekend.

The latest path suggests Dorian could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on the Florida east coast by Labor Day.

The end of August and the beginning of September is usually the prime time for hurricane development, both in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Gulf of Mexico.