The world reacts to the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter

ESPN confirms former Lakers player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Sunday.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020
Athletes, celebrities and other public figures have posted their condolences to social media Sunday.
This is a developing story.