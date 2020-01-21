Falling iguana warning: These guys could fall from the trees in the Florida cold!

In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 photo, a green iguana lives on the outskirts of Clewiston, Fla. Iguanas are one many non-native species with wild populations in state after being released by pet owners. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MIAMI — The weather service has its thunderstorm warnings and winter storm warnings, but what about falling iguana warnings?

Maybe they should be considered for just a sliver of South Florida?

The National Weather Service office in Miami on Tuesday gave the heads up to residents there, warning them to watch out for the possibility of iguanas falling out of trees.

Why? Unseasonably cool temperatures settling into Florida aren’t all that comfortable for iguanas. They’re cold-blooded animals, and they can become immobile in 40-degree temperatures.

“They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the weather service said.

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

It was “raining iguanas” back in January 2018 when a cold snap settled into South Florida.

“When the temperature goes down, they literally shut down, and they can no longer hold on to the trees,” said Ron Magill, the communications director for Zoo Miami to the New York Times.

“Which is why you get this phenomenon in South Florida that it’s raining iguanas.”

People are told not to touch them — they’re probably not dead, just stunned, and will move around once they warm up.