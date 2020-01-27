Fans descend on Staples Center to mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

People convened at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers to remember the NBA great hours after his death in a helicopter crash.

LOS ANGELES — Fans have gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

The arena is also hosting the Grammys on Sunday night.

Posts on Twitter and other social media platforms showed people setting up flowers and bowing their heads in solidarity to mourn the basketball legend. Many arrived purple-and-gold-clad to honor the 18-time All-Star who brought five NBA titles to the 16-time champion Lakers.

Emotions at the home of the Lakers included a state of shock as people tried to grasp the surreal feeling surrounding Bryant’s sudden passing at the age of 41, only years since his retirement from the league in 2016 after 20 seasons.

Gennesys Cabral, of Los Angeles, wears a Kobe Bryant jersey outside of the Staples Center at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed when the chopper went down northwest of downtown L.A., where the arena is located, in Calabasas.

Images of Kobe appeared on the marquees at the Staples Center as fans chanted his name.

Flowers being set up at LA Live for Kobe Bryant



The Grammys are at Staples Center tonight, so plaza in front is blocked off. Dozens already beginning to gather here pic.twitter.com/6gHUVwGphB — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 26, 2020

Heartbreak at the Staples Center as fans gather to remember one of the greatest athletes of all time. Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. #RIPMamba #Kobe pic.twitter.com/QYgro4NQ4S — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) January 26, 2020

I’m literally in STAPLES Center right now. Everyone has the same look of loss right now. We’re all zombies. Surreal doesn’t even begin to describe what it feels like. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) January 26, 2020

THANK YOU KOBE: Fans are gathering outside of Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and three others. #RIPKobe #RIPMAMBA #KobeBryant https://t.co/KXaW2bWXXT pic.twitter.com/StJoXKRpiV — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 26, 2020

“Thank you Kobe” and “MVP” chants echo around LA live pic.twitter.com/KgxrR78IYl — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020

At whatever cost, the Staples Center should be renamed after Kobe Bryant. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 26, 2020

From the archives: Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna at center court after a Lakers game against the Clippers at the Staples Center in 2016. pic.twitter.com/XY9YjNHMMf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020