Flights stopped at Chicago O’Hare airport amid winter storm

More than 600 flights were canceled as the FAA halted all flights in and out of the airport, one of the nation's busiest.

by: TEGNA, AP

Posted: / Updated:

Snow falls on the United Terminal at O’Hare Airport in Chicago Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019. (Daryl Van Schouwen/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport — one of the nation’s busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm. 

The alert on the agency’s website said the stop would last at least through 9 p.m. CST. 

Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport, as the winter storm hit the city during the evening commute, creating a sloppy rush hour.  

The airport tweeted that more than 690 flights had been canceled. 

Earlier in the day, a plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City. 

The National Weather Service says the winter storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend.

A pedestrian waits for a bus at a bus stop during a snow day in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a winter storm hits the city during evening commute Friday, creating a sloppy rush hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 

