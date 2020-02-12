Forget the cockroaches…turn your ex into a “turd” for Valentine’s Day

Most people have a few “turds” in their past. Now, a Huntsville cat rescue is giving you the chance to turn your ex into one.

Cattyshack, Inc., a soon-to-open lounge where guests can grab a drink and a snack and hang out with adoptable felines, is offering anyone the chance to have their ex’s name written on a “turd” and deposited in their giant litter box on the lounge’s picture window.

Got more than one ex who needs to be “scooped”? It’s a $5 per poop, with all proceeds going to Cattyshack, Inc, a registered 501(c)3. Send your $5 donation via PayPal, add your ex’s name in the notes, and they’ll put a turd on our store window in his/her “honor”.

(Photo credit: Moon Maiden Arts)

(Photo credit: Moon Maiden Arts)

Cattyshack, Inc. is offering this special Valentine’s service as a fundraiser for its facility. When it’s complete, the Cattyshack Lounge will offer individual 30 minute and 60-minute cuddle sessions with refreshments (drink and pre-packaged snacks) and 2-hour Private Parties for up to 10 people. It’s not a typical “cat” cafe with a restaurant and separate cat room. It’s one big room with free-roaming cats. The lounge is run by the rescue and cats will only be onsite during open hours.

If guests fall in love with a kitty, they can apply to adopt. Cattyshack, Inc. hopes that the cuddle time will lead to increased adoptions for cats of all ages, shapes, colors, and sizes.

The non-profit, which hosts its open house on March 6, is located in Huntsville’s historic Lowe Mill, the country’s largest privately-owned arts facility, which houses over 150 working studios with over 200 artists and makers.