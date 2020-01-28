Closings
Google honors Black History Month with ‘most searched’ list, film

Google found a huge African-American influence when it crunched the data to see who and what topped the U.S. list of several 'most searched' topics.

by: Travis Pittman

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor in the women’s apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles will headline a post-Olympic tour coming to more than 35 cities in late 2020. Biles said the all-female tour will be a mixture of gymnastics and entertainment and is designed to empower young athletes across the country. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Google is honoring Black History Month, which begins Saturday, by releasing a list of the “most searched” topics in the U.S. that were topped by someone in the African-American community. The list covers the spectrum from political and social to sports and entertainment.

Google creative strategist Shea Jackson McCann wrote in a blog post that her team had a hunch Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech was the most-searched speech in America. It was. Then they decided to look at 15 years worth of data to see what other “most searched” items rose to the top.

“Here’s what we found: Dozens of Black Americans and the historical movements they led were searched more than any other person or event in a category. These range from historical milestones like the Montgomery bus boycott to iconic figures like Maya Angelou to the most searched Pulitzer Prize winner—Kendrick Lamar, for his album “DAMN.”

Google also released a short film during Sunday’s Grammy’s telecast celebrating the “most searched.”

Here is a list of people and events involving the African-American community that showed up in Google’s “most searched” analysis.

  • Abolitionist: Frederick Douglas
  • Athlete: LeBron James
  • Autobiography: Malcolm X
  • Ballerina: Misty Copeland
  • Boycott: Montgomery bus boycott, sparked by Rose Parks
  • Drag queen: RuPaul
  • Dunk: Michael Jordan’s dunk from the foul line at the 1988 All-Star Weekend
  • EGOT winner: John Legend (EGOT represents someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award)
  • Female poet: Maya Angelou
FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2008, file photo, poet Maya Angelou smiles at an event in Washington. Angelou, who died in 2014, is among several inductees for the next class of the California Hall of Fame. Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the inductees on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • Guitar solo: Prince
  • Gymnast: Simone Biles
  • Homecoming: Howard University. Its homecoming events are called Yardfest and Google says Yardfest is the most-searched in the U.S.
  • Interception: Malcom Butler, who intercepted Russell Wilson to end Super Bowl XLIX
  • Jazz musician: Louis Armstrong
  • March: March on Washington, August 28, 1963
  • Movement: Civil rights movement, 1955-1968
  • NASA mathematician: Katherine Johnson, subject of the film “Hidden Figures”
  • Performance: Beyoncé at 2018 Coachella
  • Pulitzer winner: Kendrick Lamar
  • Remix: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the most searched remix and country-rap song in the U.S.
FILE – This June 1, 2019 file photo shows Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The rapper has taken his “Old Town Road” to the top of the Billboard charts for 16 weeks, tying a record set by Mariah Carey and Luis Fonsi. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
  • Sit-in: Greensboro sit-in of 1960
  • Speech: Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream”
  • Star-Spangled Banner performance: Whitney Houston at Super Bowl XXV
  • Talk show host: Oprah Winfrey
  • Tap dancer: Gregory Hines
  • Tennis player: Serena Williams
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after scoring a point against Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
  • WWII airmen: The Tuskegee Airmen

