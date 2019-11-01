Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and despite a desire by shoppers to get a jump on Black Friday and the holiday season, most retailers will be closed on the fourth Thursday of the month. But a handful of stores do plan to be open on Thanksgiving.
Here’s a look at who will be open and who will be closed. This is not a complete list as some retailers are still setting their plans or have not responded to requests. This list will be updated as more chains make their announcements.
Open on Thanksgiving
Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Granddaddy store in Springfield, MO – open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Store in Springfield, Mo – open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Store in Foxborough, MA – closed
- Store at The Pyramid, Memphis, TN – open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Store in Atlantic City, NJ – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cabela’s: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fred Meyer: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
- A handful of pharmacy departments won’t open until 10 a.m. PickUp service will end at 3 p.m. Fuel centers will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
H-E-B: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
- No pharmacy, curbside service, or home delivery
Kmart: 6 a.m.-midnight for most stores across the country.
- Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and a handful of others won’t open until midnight or later Friday morning.
Macy’s: Open at 5 p.m.
Sears: Open at 6 p.m. Thursday through Black Friday.
- Stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and a handful of others won’t open until midnight or later Friday morning.
Walmart: Hours to be determined
Closed on Thanksgiving
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- American Girl
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Campmor
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Guitar Center
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petsmart
- Marshall’s
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pier 1
- Raymour & Flanigan
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
- West Marine Stores
Again, this is not a complete list. Some retailers have yet to respond to requests or say they are still determining their holiday schedules.