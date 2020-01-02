Hundreds waited to buy first legal cannabis dispensary on Illinois side of Quad Cities

MILIAN, Illinois — Time to turn over a new leaf for the new year. Marijuana is now legal in the state of Illinois.

At the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 2020 recreational marijuana officially became legal.

Hundreds of people patiently waited to make their first purchase at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, Illinois. Some arrived as early as 10:30 p.m. Many people chose to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the dispensary to make their first legal purchase.

Doors opened at 6 a.m. as people from both sides of the river rolled in with their ticket number, waiting to be called.

Patrick Supan waited for more than six hours. He says it’s a long time coming.

“The stigma of marijuana has just been blown out of proportion for so long… It’s time,” Supan said. “I was a bouncer for a long time and if I had to choose a room full of drunks or a room full of stoned people, I’d take the stoned people every single time.”

A state-wide product shortage means no recreational flower for the time being, but other products are available.

Cannabis products can’t be taken over state lines and only people 21 and older can legally buy and possess marijuana.

NTI says the new laws are a good thing.

Police were on scene and they said everyone was well-behaved.

