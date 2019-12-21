Army-Navy cleared of racist intent after investigation into hand gestures during ESPN broadcast concludes

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The U.S. Military and Naval Academies concluded there was no racist intent behind the “OK” symbol hand gesture displayed by cadets and midshipman during the broadcast of ESPN College GameDay at the Army-Navy game Dec. 14.

The investigation – which included review of video footage, more than two dozen interviews, and background checks by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI – determined that the underclassmen cadets and midshipmen in question were participating in a game commonly known as “the circle game.”

The investigation found the intent of the hand gesture was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.

“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way,” Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said.

However, the cadets and midshipmen previously in question will not go without discipline for their participation in what the Navy deems to be a “sophomoric” game.

“We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two fourth-class midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed,” Buck continued. “The Naval Academy is fully committed to preparing young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps; in this case, we recognize there is more work to be done.”