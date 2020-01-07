Pentagon: Two Iraq bases that house US troops targeted by missiles from Iran

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex that hosts U.S. forces, following a series of attacks. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Iran state TV says its military has launched 'tens' of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Al-Asad airbase, which houses US troops.

The Pentagon has confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran targeting at least two airbases in Iraq where American troops are stationed.

No official information about possible casualties or injuries has been released. The Pentagon said it is still working out initial damage assessments.

The White House released a statement saying President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation and consulting with his national security team.

Iran state TV said its military had launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the Al-Assad base, according to the Associated Press. State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran’s top military general in an airstrike.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

A U.S. military official confirmed at least six rockets have hit the base so far, the Washington Post’s Beirut bureau chief said.

There’s been no word on possible injuries or casualties.

Iran state TV said its military has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at the base, according to the Associated Press.

Iran had vowed revenge after the U.S. killed Iran’s top military general in an airstrike.

At least six rockets so far tonight on Al-Asad airbase which hosts US troops in Iraq. Reports of an earlier attack on Taji were false – US military official — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 7, 2020

VERIFY: How the Draft actually works and why people keep bringing up FAFSA

Just hours before the attack, President Donald Trump seemed to back away from an earlier threat that Iranian cultural sites could be attacked by the U.S. if Iran retaliated for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The FAA has also implemented an indefinite ban from flying over the area.

#FAA Statement: #NOTAMs issued outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/kJEbpPddp3 — The FAA (@FAANews) January 8, 2020

Statement from Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman to ABC News:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.

We are working on initial battle damage assessments.

In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

In 2018 President Trump made a surprise visit to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq along with First Lady Melania Trump. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made another surprise visit to the airbase later in November of last year.

FILE – In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the military at a hangar rally at Ain al-Asad air base, Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in a major escalation of tensions that brought the two longtime foes closer to war. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.