Is Sasquatch on Sherman Pass? Washington DOT search continues on Thursday

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. (KREM) — Was Sasquatch actually spotted in Washington state? According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, it’s a real possibility.

WSDOT tweeted photos Wednesday of what it said might be a Sasquatch at an area known as Sherman Pass.

The sighting was caught by a traffic camera pointed toward State Route 20 on Sherman Pass Wednesday, and shows what appears to be a Sasquatch-like figure near a tree.

“I’m not superstitious … just a little stitious,” the person running the account said in the tweet.

People played along, replying to the tweet to ask for more photos and if a search party could be formed to look for the figure spotted by the cameras.

Sasquatch spotted!!! I'm not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you! pic.twitter.com/RaDGqQdEUF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 22, 2020

WSDOT East tweeted on Thursday that crews are headed over Sherman Pass again — with a chance to see Bigfoot!

“Yes, I will be looking for the myth as we make the crossing,” the person running the account wrote.

We are up in Colville this morning and headed over Sherman Pass! Traction Tires are Advised at this time with a chance to see Sasquatch 👀 yes, I will be looking for the myth as we make the crossing. pic.twitter.com/pea5aAFQg0 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 23, 2020

The WSDOT said people should follow along, as you never know what crews might find.