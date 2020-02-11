Is the #broomchallenge real? The latest craze sweeping the nation

It's a new take on an old legend that so far, NASA hasn't actually commented on. Nope, it doesn't have to be Feb. 10 for you to balance a broom.

by: Kierra Cotton, TEGNA

Photo: Candy Meluch

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally. 

On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge. 

According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claims that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own today and today only.  

WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax. 

“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” she explains.

NASA responded in a tweet, saying that “you could do it again today” and that it’s “just physics.”

