Is the #broomchallenge real? The latest craze sweeping the nation

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally.
On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge.
According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claims that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own today and today only.
WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax.
“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” she explains.
NASA responded in a tweet, saying that “you could do it again today” and that it’s “just physics.”
