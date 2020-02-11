Is the #broomchallenge real? The latest craze sweeping the nation

It's a new take on an old legend that so far, NASA hasn't actually commented on. Nope, it doesn't have to be Feb. 10 for you to balance a broom.

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally.

On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge.

According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claims that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own today and today only.

WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax.

“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” she explains.

MY VACUUM STOOD UP! It's amazing. Behold the power of 23.5° and the solar system and aliens and everything! #broomchallenge (note, that is not my vacuum – altho I do have a Sanitaire – and your broom will stand up every single day you have the patience to balance it) @wkyc pic.twitter.com/ICnYFcuCbC — Betsy Kling 🌤️ (@BetsyKling) February 11, 2020

NASA responded in a tweet, saying that “you could do it again today” and that it’s “just physics.”

🧹 ¯_(ツ)_/¯



Astronaut Alvin Drew and scientist Sarah Noble respond to the #BroomstickChallenge, showing that basic physics works every day of the year — not just February 10th. pic.twitter.com/4TTbI3mvzd — NASA (@NASA) February 11, 2020

Check out some the examples below:

I’m telling #NASA on the internet…it’s at it again, scamming people. I unfortunately am “people” too 🤦🏾‍♀️😭🤣 #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/CopJiiGq6w — Jessica N. ♌️ (@jess_thebest92) February 11, 2020