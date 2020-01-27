Kobe Bryant’s last tweet was congratulating LeBron James

This Feb. 26, 2012 photo shows Eastern Conference’s LeBron James (6), of the Miami Heat, right, driving around Western Conference’s Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Maybe this is the year. James and Bryant have combined to play in the last six NBA Finals, but never against each other in what would be a matchup of basketball’s brightest stars. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

One day before his death, Kobe Bryant paid tribute on Twitter to LeBron James.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a tribute to LeBron James.

On Saturday evening, LeBron passed Bryant for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

He added a muscle emoji and “#33644,” which was how many points James needed to pass Bryant.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

After Saturday’s game, James reflected on his relationship with Bryant. He recalled how while in high school he admired the things Kobe was doing and he wanted to be a part of it.

LeBron reflects on his favorite Kobe memories and the impact the Mamba has had on his life 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UDBYdttSli — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020