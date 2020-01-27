Closings
Kobe Bryant’s last tweet was congratulating LeBron James

One day before his death, Kobe Bryant paid tribute on Twitter to LeBron James.

This Feb. 26, 2012 photo shows Eastern Conference’s LeBron James (6), of the Miami Heat, right, driving around Western Conference’s Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Maybe this is the year. James and Bryant have combined to play in the last six NBA Finals, but never against each other in what would be a matchup of basketball’s brightest stars. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a tribute to LeBron James. 

On Saturday evening, LeBron passed Bryant for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. 

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night. 

He added a muscle emoji and “#33644,” which was how many points James needed to pass Bryant. 

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California. 

After Saturday’s game, James reflected on his relationship with Bryant. He recalled how while in high school he admired the things Kobe was doing and he wanted to be a part of it. 

FIIn this Aug. 12, 2012 photo, Lebron James, left, and Kobe Bryant pose with their gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

