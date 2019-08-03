LIVE: Continuing coverage of mass shooting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke says he's distraught by the news of a mass-shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

An emotional O'Rourke told reporters on Saturday in Las Vegas that he had spoken by phone to El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, the city's sheriff and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar. He says they were still learning details about the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, in which police say multiple people were killed and a suspect was taken into custody.